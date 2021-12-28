Alliance of Albanians leader Ziadin Sela said that with the resignation of Zoran Zaev as leader of SDSM and Prime Minister, the ruling coalition no longer has legitimacy. Zaev is trying to leave the coalition and the Government to his handpicked successor Dimitar Kovacevski.

Kovacevski does not have legitimacy. Zaev was the one who won the last elections, not Kovacevski. Zaev gave his word to the voters. Now he needs to either complete his term in office or call for new elections. Ali Ahmeti and DUI also don’t have legitimacy – they were promising they will install an ethnic Albanian as Prime Minister, and now they are preparing to vote for a second ethnic Macedonian PM in a row, Sela said.