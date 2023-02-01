DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, accompanied by fellow party members, continued his meetings with the citizens of Vrapciste municipality. In addition to Ahmeti, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, the General Secretary of the DUI Faton Ahmeti, MP Bajram Kadria and the president of the DUI branch in Vrapciste, Nebi Redzepi, also addressed the audience.

Ahmeti spoke about the importance of the pro-European front and the unification of all Albanians. He also called on fellow Macedonians to join the Albanians on the road to Europe.