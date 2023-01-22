DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti continues his tour of the country, in which he is campaigning to keep his party together against pressure from a rival faction led by Izet Mexhiti.

During this latest tour, he also addressed ethnic Macedonians, telling them that “our Macedonian fellow citizens can’t have stronger autonomy alone than with their Albanian fellow citizens”. Ahmeti is addressing allegations from the Macedonian political camp that Albanian parties are undermining Macedonian national interests by pushing for concessions toward neighboring countries – first Greece and now Bulgaria.

– We are dedicated to a stronger Macedonia, integrated in NATO, member of the European Union. It will be useful not only for us as Albanians but also for all citizens of Macedonia, Ahmeti said during his tour of villages near Gostivar, predicting that Macedonia could join the EU even before 2030.