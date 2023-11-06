Ali Ahmeti, the leader of the DUI party which positioned itself as de-facto senior member of the ruling coalition with SDSM, endorsed the Greater Albania idea. Over the weekend Ahmeti, who was an Albanian terrorist commander who started the 2001 civil war in Macedonia, opened a museum that includes a map of Greater Albania – an Albanian state that would include half of Macedonia and significant chunks of Serbia, Greece and Montenegro.

Ahmeti was the main guest at the opening of a memorial in the village of Sopot, near Kumanovo. The memorial is dedicated to Albanians from the village who were killed by the partisan forces in 1944, in the aftermath of the Second World War. The memorial house is adorned with signs and photographs glorifying the UCK – the Albanian guerrilla movement that fought Serbia over Kosovo and then started the war in Macedonia. The map of Greater Albania is displayed on a marble plaque outside of the house and Ahmeti and other visitors bowed to it.

Months before, during the visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Tetovo, maps of Greater Albania were displayed by attendees to the large rally which Kurti organized on the Tetovo main square. The Interior Ministry announced charges against Tetovo Mayor, who is from an opposition ethnic Albanian party, and after a while said that they have charged one foreign citizen who attended the rally for this nationalist display. But going after Ahmeti for promoting the idea of Greater Albania is unlikely, considering the exceptionally powerful role which he has in the Government.