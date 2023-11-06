A new level 0f travel experience at Skopje International Airport!

Today, 6th November, at Skopje International Airport, the renewed Primeclass Lounge was opened.

The lounge has a modern makeover to elevate your journey. Besides TAV Operational Services CEO, Güçlü Batkın, TAV Macedonia General manager, Nejat Kurt, as well as many dear and beloved guests, attended.

Enter a comfortable world with thoughtfully designed seating areas, a bar area, quiet areas for meetings and work, Wi-Fi, and digital access to newspapers and magazines. Savor the improved beverage selections and the open buffet for a memorable gastronomic experience.

Captivating artwork created by regional artists may be found inside the lounge, making your wait an artistic experience!

You can Join at Primeclass Lounge for an exceptional lounge experience before your flight takes off.

There’s to an elevated lounge experience at Skopje International Airport.