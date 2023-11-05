Through a EUR 10 million EU-funded project, the state plans to replace non-environmentally friendly heating systems in public buildings across Skopje, Kumanovo, Bitola, and Tetovo using EUR 5.6 million. The remaining funds will be allocated for tree planting in these cities, as part of the Reforesting Together 2023 campaign. Additionally, the state aims to reduce pollution by offering subsidies for citizens purchasing heat pumps as alternative heating sources, recognizing that pollution often originates from public buildings and households.

Regarding the downtime of air quality monitoring stations, Minister Kaja Shukova explained that these stations are equipped with sensitive components that occasionally require repairs. She reassured the public that these stations, numbering over 20 across the country, are regularly maintained by a dedicated team, and any temporary downtime is promptly addressed.