DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti urged Macedonian members of Parliament to vote in favor of amending the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands, citing the talking points of the Colored Revolution – that this will “bring the youth back home from emigration”.

I told the international representatives that the nationalist parties in Bulgaria have a sharp rhetoric that can create an even greater problem in the future. It is a serious problem that can become an even greater problem. And here’s the problem. That is why, let’s bring the Bulgarians in the Constitution. It is for the good of the state. Let’s go forward and not turn back. We are losing people, Macedonians, Albanians, all are fleeing because they don’t see a future here. By joining the EU, we will open a perspective, Ahmeti said.