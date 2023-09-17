Education Minister Yeton Shaqiri has no intention to deprive the Mayor of Struga Ramiz Merko from his authority in managing the education system, despite Merko’s frequent violations of the law.
Merko illegally appointed several directors of elementary schools, and acknowledged that he violated the law. Shaqiri is quick to seize authority from other mayors from the opposition parties, but in this case he is protecting his fellow DUI party member.
Even if we seize the authority, there is still a process to cooperate with the school, the municipality, the Ministry, Shaqiri said.
Merko was recently placed on a US black list for his corruption and pressure against the judiciary which was supposed to investigate his work. In the case of the appointment of school directors, even after it was found that the selected candidates don’t meet the legal requirements, Merko re-appointed them.
