In a TV21 interview, DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti was asked about the strange electric setup in his home, where you can see an extension cord directly from his central fuse box. This has long prompted speculation that Ahmeti has an illegal hook-up to the electric grid and does not pay for his electricity – which is a common situation in many majority Albanian villages who are protected from this expense by Ahmeti’s DUI party.

Everything has been checked by EVN, said Ahmeti, insisting that he pays for his power.