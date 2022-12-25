The Macedonian capital Skopje was the fourth worst polluted city in the world this morning, as the winter air pollution season gets into full gear.

According to the IQair measurement, Skopje was just behind New Delhi, Lahore and Accra in terms of air pollution. The past few days are especially bad in Skopje, but also in other Macedonian cities, as due to the increases in energy prices, households that have switched to air conditioners in the past are going back to burning wood and coal for heating.