In her interview with Republika, professor Solza Grceva blames the model of education for the lack of qualified workers in the trades.

It was one of the biggest failures we made since the 1990ies. The education system is all wrong, from kindergarten up to high education. That is why we have no quality hairdressers, electricians, plumbers.. In the first decade after the fall of Yugoslavia we had some system that continued to roll forward, but now we have nothing, Grceva said.

She calls for the introduction of trades high schools that would last two to four years and would create competent workers.