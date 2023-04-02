A poll conducted by the Institute for Political Research, for Sitel TV program Detektor, shows that half of the citizens are not satisfied with the quality of services they are receiving from the public administration, and 60 percent believe that the number of public sector employees should be reduced.

The level of satisfaction dropped significantly in a matter of few years. In 2019, 48.2 percent said that they are satisfied with the administrative services. Now, only 36.4 percent said that they are satisfied with the level of services.

Of them, 44 percent of the Albanians said that they are satisfied, against 37.1 percent who are not satisfied. Among ethnic Macedonians, the situation is reversed 57.7 percent of Macedonians are not satisfied with the administrative services, while 33.7 percent said that they are.