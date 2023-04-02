A poll conducted by the Institute for Political Research, for Sitel TV program Detektor, shows that half of the citizens are not satisfied with the quality of services they are receiving from the public administration, and 60 percent believe that the number of public sector employees should be reduced.

The level of satisfaction dropped significantly in a matter of few years. In 2019, 48.2 percent said that they are satisfied with the administrative services. Now, only 36.4 percent said that they are satisfied with the level of services.

Of them, 44 percent of the Albanians said that they are satisfied, against 37.1 percent who are not satisfied. Among ethnic Macedonians, the situation is reversed 57.7 percent of Macedonians are not satisfied with the administrative services, while 33.7 percent said that they are.

Also, according to the poll, political affiliation is key to get jobs in the administrative service. This is the opinion shared by 41.3 percent of the citizens, against 26.5 who believe that the merit system works, and 21.6 percent who think that administrative workers are hired based on family and friendship ties. High 75.2 percent think that the rush of new public sector job openings ahead of elections is driven by the need for pre-election manipulation of voters.

Again in this issue, there is an ethnic divide. 84.9 percent of Macedonians think that the hiring process is rigged, while only 46.7 percent of Albanians think so.

The poll was conducted in late February and early March, on 1,107 citizens.