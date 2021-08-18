Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (Photo by - / AFP)

Unless something unexpected happens, the evacuation of our citizens from Kabul has been successful so far. We managed to pull out the largest group of our citizens who were in Kabul, informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani.

Macedonian citizens registered at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, boarded military flights and were transferred to Doha (Qatar) and Abu Dhabi (UAE). All our citizens are safe, and the diplomatic network of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in these countries is in direct contact and they will soon continue to Skopje, he said.