The Government adopted a set of guidelines that will allow officials to travel without needed to submit to the coronavirus restrictions that are in place for “common” citizens. The nuch criticized proposal will allow officials to go abroad without having to stay in mandatory quarantine for three weeks like other citizens do.

The Government insists that the officials will protect themselves with masks and gloves and will make sure to use disinfectant during their trips. Upon return, the officials will be allowed to move freely, provided they wear masks in all closed public spaces and maintain distance of two meters from all other citizens.