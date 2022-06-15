Macedonia has the most expensive tolls in terms of the quality of roads and highways it offers, and no longer so cheap fuel compared to countries in the region. This impression is obtained if we compare the prices of tolls in our country, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria and Albania.
Tourists who will pass through Macedonia this year on their way to Greece cannot hope that in front of the “Bogorodica” border crossing they will fill their gas tanks and have enough fuel for their entire trip.
Now gasoline in Macedonia is slightly cheaper compared to Serbia, so Serbian tourists do not care if they refill at home or in our country.
So if you go by car to Greece, to the first resorts of Halkidiki you will need at least 100 euros for gas, which is significantly more than last year.
The situation with the tolls is the same. Although at first glance the prices in our country do not seem high, compared to the quality of the roads it turns out that in Macedonia the price-quality ratio of highways is not proportional.
Serbia
Belgrade – Presevo 1,490 dinars / 750 denars in one direction
Macedonia
First toll from the Tabanovce entrance 60 denars
80 денари
Second toll
80 denars
Third toll 60 denars / 1.5 euros
Fourth toll 80 denars
Fifth toll
100 denars
Tolls Greece
Evzoni 1.8 euros
Thessaloniki 0.5 euros
Toll Asprovalta 0.9
Evzoni – Halkidiki 2.3 euros
Evzoni – Thassos 7.40
Evzoni – Corfu 10.60
Bulgaria vignettes
Vignette for the weekend 5 euros
Vignette 8 days 8 euros
Vignette 30 days 16 euros
Montenegro
Sozina Tunnel 2.5 euros
Croatia
Batrovci – Zagreb 19 euros
Zagreb – Rijeka 10 euros
Zagreb – Sibenik 22 euros
Rijeka – Umag 14 euros
