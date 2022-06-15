Under the motto “It is too much”, the VMRO-DPMNE party is holding Saturday a large protest in front of the Government building starting at 20h.

VMRO-DPMNE invites you to a large protest for change. Let us express together the dissatisfaction with the incompetence of the government, the dissatisfaction with the widespread corruption sponsored by the government, the dissatisfaction with the way we live in contrast to the government’s easteful spending, the dissatisfaction with the lower wages versus the higher prices. dissatisfaction with inaccessible justice, health care and general security, said party.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski informed yesterday that he held a meeting with the leaders of the parties part of the Coalition for the Renewal of Macedonia.

At the meeting, the leaders of all parties were unanimous that with each passing day with SDSM and DUI at the helm of the government, the people live worse, crime happens everyday, and poverty threatens us more and more. It is too much of this government, is the general conclusion of the meeting, a conclusion which they say is not only their position, but also that of hundreds of thousands of citizens across the country, said the opposition party.



The leaders of the political parties part of the Coalition for the Renewal of Macedonia gave their support to the protest on Saturday, June 18, and all political parties are participating in its preparation and it is growing in size.