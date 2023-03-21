Another expensive DUI private party went down last night. It has been confirmed for many times that Cair belongs to its residents and not to DUI, and at least to Artan Grubi, according to Altnernativa.

While Albanians barely make ends meet, while entire families leave the country daily, DUI is focused exclusively on suppressing the internal party revolt. Let’s paraphrase the popular one: The village is burning while Artan plays football and basketball in government offices and gathers party activists in sports halls. Apparently, someone’s fear is masked by aimless gatherings of confused party activists. And for this purpose, no resources are spared. Every atom of the executive is being abused.

Such estrangement of DUI from its own people is the strongest motivation for the Albanians to punish this wasteful model of governance that holds them hostage in the next elections. Alternativa is ready to be a facilitator in the process of consolidation and unification of the social forces that are ready to finally reckon with the DUI dynasty.