Some of the people who use sick leave and parents on maternity leave still have not received their November payments. When we wrote ten days ago that a large number of citizens were left with empty pockets during the holidays, the Health Insurance Fund (HIF) said that the payments of benefits are regular, that payments are made 3 times a week.

Most of the payments for November have been completed, and if certain insured persons have not received the payment, they should check with their employer, whether their documents were submitted on time and whether they are correct, said the Health Insurance Fund.

However, ten days later, part of that group of unpaid users is still without money, although the other part have received the funds on their accounts.

Some users say that they received an answer over the phone that there will be no money this week and that they can expect the money after January 20.