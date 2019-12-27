The trade union organization of the Health Insurance Fund within the Trade Union of Public and State Administration of Macedonia (SADU) has announced that it is staging the already announced strike after the HIF leadership did not respond to the union demands nor responded to the call to address union problems.

We urge all employees in solidarity to come out and support the strike as this is a struggle for better workers’ rights and conditions that are obviously not subject to mutual debate and social dialogue, says the trade union.