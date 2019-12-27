After days of silence, the outgoing prime minister responded Friday when he reported the “Racket” case to the public prosecutor’s office. He claims that he did it on April 22 this year.

But Zaev did not submit any written document on whether he really did it in support of his claim.

Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice-President of the main opposition VMRO DPMNE party, said earlier on Friday that outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is running away from answering whether he has actually reported the “Racket” case.