Afrim Gashi, leader of the Alternative party, met with US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler today. It is widely expected that Gashi was discussing the stability of the SDSM – DUI led Government where his party is also a coalition partner, at a time when both SDSM and especially DUI are facing internal factions that threaten to bring down the Government.

Aggeler is also expected to meet the leader of another smaller Albanian party, Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians, who is considering joining the coalition.

Gashi said that the focus of his meeting was to present a proposed constitutional amendment that would end impunity for high level political officials involved in corrupt practices. The US Embassy is launching a rare push to demand accountability from officials of this Government and even had a team of experts from DC look into the high level corruption in the country.