In Macedonia, while the citizens are struggling to survive, the government rewards its party soldiers with high fees, reacted the opposition VMRO-DPMNE after the Government this afternoon published the list of all freelancers hired for its needs.

Among the freelancers who took public money in enormous amounts are numerous members and supporters of SDSM, Petrit Saracini, Marko Mihailoski, president of SDMM, Jana Velkovska, sister of Fanica Nikolovska, MP from Tetovo, Damir Ibraimoski, son of Samka Ibraimoski. The list also includes the name of Vanco Uzunov who was a former vice president of SDSM, reads the party reaction.

VMRO-DPMNE accuses that the government paid over one million euros for fees from 2019 to 2020.

According to the opposition party, 58 freelancers were hired by the government, of which 55 were revealed today.