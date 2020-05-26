An employee at the Water Supply and Sewerage Enterprise has been diagnosed with Covid-19, and four people were ordered to self-isolate, the director of the enterprise confirmed for “Republika”.

The person infected with Covid-19, an Albanian security guard in our company is from Saraj, attended an Iftar dinner, so we assume that contracted the virus there. He constantly wears protective gear at work, but after consulting with epidemiologists four more employees from our company who had contact with him were ordered to self-isolate, said the director Dusko Veskovski.

The director noted that the guard was fortunately not in contact with many people and that his workplace was outside the building. He emphasized that so far the company has followed all the recommendations for protection.