There has been no law and justice in the Republic of Macedonia for a long time. If there was justice and an independent judiciary, today Zoran Zaev would in court for the closing arguments in the “Racket” case. But as Zaev is blackmailing everyone, and Vilma Ruskovska is under his full control, today there will be closing arguments in the “Racket” case for only two perpetrators, who are also blackmailed by Zoran Zaev and must remain silent and not tell the truth. What we will see and hear today in the closing arguments is just a farce for the citizens in order to save Zoran Zaev from going to prison in relation to the “Racket” case, ie for extorting over 1.5 million euros from a businessman. The 1.5-million-euro racket in the Louis Vuitton bag has become a habit of this SDSM and Zaev government during their whole term, VMRO-DPMNE’s Dimce Arsovski said at Tuesday’s press conference.

