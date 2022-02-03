Answering a reporter’s question regarding the letter and the communication made public on Wednesday by the accused and convicted in the “Racket” case, Bojan Jovanovski, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski, said that after all that it is clear that the head of the whole racketeering octopus is Zoran Zaev, and all those involved should be held accountable.

Now we can clearly see that he is the man who met with businessmen and what they talked about, he should say himself. But not to tell the public, because the public has an impression and knows, but to tell the prosecution and the court because that’s his place for everything he does, said Arsovski.

Spokesman Arsovski added that all that the officials from SDSM and Zaev did was to gain only personal benefit.

Arsovski stressed that the past five years have been spent only on crime, corruption, racketeering, blackmail, and threats, and that harms the citizens and therefore Macedonia is regressing, stagnating and sinking.