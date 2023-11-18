It almost killed two children, by running fast, they ran scared…they didn’t know what was happening. When a strong wind blew, an entire block fell from the facade of the building, while falling it hit an air conditioner and this alerted the children to react otherwise it would have fallen on their heads, an eyewitness said.

Through the unique number for emergencies 112, it was reported that a part of the facade has fallen and there is a possible danger of another part falling in Centar, Skopje.