President Stevo Pendarovski made it clear that the December summit’s outcome is predetermined, given the impossibility of meeting the precondition outlined in the negotiation framework. Despite the unyielding stance of the opposition, there has been no change, leading to the inevitable conclusion that a favorable decision for their side is unattainable at the upcoming December summit.

Pendarovski highlighted that while the screening process is on track for completion in November, the primary requirement essential for the second intergovernmental conference remains unmet.

Regarding the potential agreement between the Government and opposition on the timing of upcoming elections, Pendarovski expressed optimism. He suggested that their positions are converging, hinting at a probable official announcement in the near future regarding the synchronization of parliamentary and presidential elections.

When asked about his plans for a second term, Pendarovski mentioned it’s premature to consider, intending to contemplate this decision after the New Year.