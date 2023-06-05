Amending the Constitution will not put an end to the Bulgarian demands, warns VMRO-DPMNE international secretary Stefan Andonovski. According to him, even if Macedonia accepts the current Bulgarian demand and includes the Bulgarian nation in the preamble of the Constitution, new demands will follow.

The problem right now is that Macedonia is the weakest student in the class and therefore everyone has some additional demand from us outside of the reform package. If Macedonia had its reform priorities in order, and had serious progress in education, healthcare or infrastructure, with the help of the EU, then the strength of the Bulgarian arguments would have been lesser. But I’m not sure that the amending of the Constitution will close the issues with Bulgaria. On the contrary, it will give legitimacy to their demands, Andonovski said, warning that Bulgaria will use the minority rights issue as additional leverage to ask for more concessions.