Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov sent out a new optimistic message toward Macedonia, that he would like to focus on the positive results that would come from Macedonia’s future EU membership. The comment comes as Petkov prepares for his first visit to Macedonia, on January 18th.

We need to change our understanding of what it means for the Republic of (North) Macedonia to open its EU accession talks and, in the future, be part of the EU. Let’s talk about all the benefits that we as well as Macedonia will have from this process, Petkov told the press.

Petkov already gave an announcement that was carried as a positive message in the foreign press – that he will set out a deadline of six months for negotiations after which the veto may be lifted, but then quickly withdrew it under political pressure at home. At the moment that pressure comes mostly from President Radev, who convenes the national security council to discuss Macedonia on Monday.