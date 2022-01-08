Macedonia has a total coronavirus mortality of 8,000 people and the highest regional death rate which is a disastrous consequence of the healthcare system managed by Minister Venko Filipce and Zoran zaev, said VMRO-DPMNE official Vladimir Gjorcev during a press conference today.

We lack beds, we lack medicine, oxygen, emergency response teams. Macedonia was the last country in Europe to receive vaccines. The result is a disaster. Eight thousand people died of Covid, Gjorcev said.