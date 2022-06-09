Delegation of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA) led by Archbishop Stefan is paying a visit to Istanbul, where it is set to hold a joint liturgy with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Sunday.

Ahead of the joint liturgy, Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Stefan will hold a service this afternoon at which the Patriarchal and Synodal Act of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which removes the decades-old schism imposed on the ancient Ohrid Archbishopric, will be officially handed over to our Church.