Recently, the Macedonian public has witnessed how the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, has been the target of orchestrated attacks by the government center of power, which uses all resources, such as the media and state institutions.

The orchestrated attacks, using or, one might say, abusing the government-controlled judicial and prosecutorial institutions led by the Social Democratic Union (SDSM) and the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), are precisely because of the highest and steady rise in the rating of leader of the opposition, Mickoski.

The fear of early parliamentary elections, in which all polls show that the parties in the ruling coalition will suffer a deep defeat, and thus the loss of power and privileges arising from it, as well as being brought to justice for all crimes committed, makes one to use, ie abuse, all state mechanisms.

That that is the case can be seen from the latest public opinion polls. The IPIS Agency poll conducted in April showed that Mickoski enjoys twice as much trust among Macedonian citizens, compared to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

In a telephone poll conducted from May 4 to 6, 2022, on a sample of 1111 adult respondents in Macedonia, 16.2 percent of them answered that they trust Mickoski, and the current Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has almost twice a lower rating. Only 8.7 percent of the respondents see him as a leader. From the leaders in the Albanian bloc, Ali Ahmeti enjoys the greatest trust of the electorate with 7.3%, and Zijadin Sela from the Alliance for Albanians has the trust of 3.8%.

39.1 percent of the citizens think that Macedonia needs early parliamentary elections as a way out of the political crisis, and 32.5 percent believe that the current government should complete its mandate.

That the citizens’ trust in Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE, as the only one way to save and get Macedonia out of the constant crises and the inability of the government to deal with them, is growing shows the latest latest poll of the IPSOS Agency published on May 15. According to the results of the field poll in relation to several current issues, which the agency conducted on 1,000 respondents for the period from 6 to 26 April 2022, VMRO-DPMNE leads with 9 percent more than SDSM.

Asked if early parliamentary elections were held tomorrow and if only parties and not coalitions are running in those elections, which party they would vote for, 22% of the respondents said they would vote for VMRO-DPMNE, 12.9% for SDSM, 6.2% for DUI, 5.4% for Levica, 2.8% for Alliance for Albanians, 2% for BESA, 1.3% for Alternative, 3.9% for other parties, 17.1% were indecisive ,15.8% refused to answer, 10.6% said they would not vote.

That the current government, and especially the Prime Minister does not have the trust and support of the citizens can be concluded from the answers to the question; How do you assess the work of Dimitar Kovacevski so far?, where 38% of respondents rated it as a result and 24% as a very bad result. Only 24% of the respondents think that Kovacevski has achieved a good result in his work so far, and 11% an excellent result.

For some government officials, these are devastating polling results and their fear of holding early parliamentary elections is justified, in which they will inevitably suffer a deep defeat that will lead to a loss of power.

The methods used by the government to attack him in order to weaken or lower the rating of the opposition leader are various.

Yesterday, for example, we witnessed how the partisan judiciary and prosecution passed a verdict in the case dubbed Talir 2, where the confiscation of property of the political party VMRO-DPMNE is requested. However, this is a verdict in a case that was conducted in a completely illegal manner and the indictment was filed after the expiration of all legally prescribed deadlines.