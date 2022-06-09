The President of the Medical Chamber of Macedonia Kalina Grivceva Stardelova organized luxury receptions in hotels instead of performing her duties, including taking care of the medical profession, said revolted doctors.

Doctors are dissatisfied with the way the Chamber operates under its current leadership. They are also especially revolted by the aggression with which the same leadership, headed by the director of the Clinic for Gastroenterohepatology Kalina Grivceva Staredelova, who is also illegally the president of the Medical Chamber, is conducting an election campaign for re-election of a new leadership of the Medical Chamber.