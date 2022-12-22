At the invitation of the mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, Skopje mayor Danela Arsovska paid an official visit to Belgrade today, the City of Skopje informed. This year is the 10th anniversary of the partnership agreement between Skopje and Belgrade.

We agreed on specific projects for which I believe that in the next year we will have a serious implementation. Both cities are working intensively to deal with the challenges but also to share positive practices. At the meeting, several topics were discussed, including the acquisition of experiences in order to improve public services, as well as specific activities for which it was agreed to form working bodies with representatives of the two cities. Together with Mayor Šapić, we also agreed on specific cooperation on projects of common interest, Arsovska pointed out.

The Belgrade mayor received an invitation to visit the city of Skopje and pointed out that brotherly peoples, Macedonian and Serbian, live in both cities.

Our two cities are brotherly cities, even before the formal twinning in 2012. It is our responsibility to strengthen these relationships. The proximity between our two nations should help us to intensify our cooperation, said the Belgrade mayor.

He added that it is this close relationship between Skopje and Belgrade that makes cooperation easier.