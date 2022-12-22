For the first time on the Macedonian political scene, such an action took place to hear the ideas of the citizens, which will then be translated into the municipal budget and implemented, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question about the turnout of the action for ideas about the municipal budgets for 2023 during his visit to the Aerodrom municipality.

Mickoski informed that the citizens gave about 2100 ideas or precisely 2092.

Citizens had the opportunity to participate in the creation of municipal budgets. I am satisfied with the practice, which turned out to be successful and will continue, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that this is an innovation and that VMRO-DPMNE as a party has always had innovations and will continue to work so in the future as well.