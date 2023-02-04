The AVMU media regulator strongly condemned the decision by the Government to refuse accreditation to all critical news outlets who wanted to report on the honoring of Goce Delcev in the St. Spas church today. Republika is among the outlets whose reporters were denied accreditation – without any explanation.

The role of the press is to document and report on events of high public interest, even in cases when there are special security measures in place. Any obstruction of their work endangers freedoms and the right to be informed. We appeal that an appropriate and non-selective approach is found to allow all reporters equal access to all events of major societal importance, AVMU said in a statement.

Even the “approved” press that were given accreditation are now ordered not to enter the St. Spas church, and can only follow the events from afar.