Fourteen citizens of Tetovo were burned alive, and Zoran Zaev says this is a banal thing! Why does he not accept the resignations? This confirms that his and Venko Filipce’s positions are more important than any other kind of motive!, Elmi Aziri, MP of the opposition Alliance for Albanians reacted to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s bizzare comments about the Tetovo hospital disaster.

Aziri says that this is not the first time Zaev has been placed in the protection of crime and corruption.