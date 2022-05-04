The BESA party will join in the VMRO-DPMNE initiative to block the non-essential work of the Parliament. BESA leader Bilal Kasami accused the ruling SDSM – DUI coalition of being illegitimate, after it pressured a BESA member of Parliament to skip a vote of no confidence late last year, sabotaging the vote.

The majority is made up of blackmailed members of Parliament, who overnight, from critics of the Government, turn into its supporters. This composition of the Government then translates into abuse of other institutions. That is why it is important that we hold early general elections as soon as possible, said Elmedin Memishi from BESA.

VMRO-DPMNE is set to announce details about its blockade this evening – it’s likely to include filibustering of all non-essential legislation.