Former Prime Minister Ljubco Georgievski strongly endorsed the controversial VMRO leader Vanco Mihajlov, despite his association with the Nazi regime in Croatia during the war and his denial of the Macedonian nation.

Todor Aleksandrov and Vanco Mihajlov were seen as controversial and considered a package deal. Over time, Aleksandrov gained legitimacy and was rehabilitated. When I speak about Vanco Mihajlov, I don’t suggest we name a street after him, but he can’t be labeled in Macedonian history. Both are VMRO leaders who kept the Macedonian issue alive in between the world wars and both are synonymous with an autonomous, independent and united Macedonia, Georgievski said.

The same day, former minister Nikola Todorov also gave an interview in which he endorsed the rehabilitation of Mihajlov’s image. The moves come after top Bulgarian Government officials attended the opening of a club named after Mihajlov in Bitola – a move that deepened the divisions between the two countries.