VMRO-DPMNE will hold a meeting of its Executive Committee this evening to determine the form of the active blockade of Parliament which its leader Hristijan Mickoski announced yesterday.

Options include submitting thousands of amendments to proposed bills that don’t touch on vital economic and living standard issues, or holding lengthy discussions to grind down the adoption of the bills. The party insists on holding early elections as the only way to leave the numerous crises that are affecting Macedonia.

It previously proposed the creation of four teams that would assist the Government in resolving various problematic issues, but Prime Minister Kovacevski refused this, and even refuses to meet with Mickoski.