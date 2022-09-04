Macedonian diplomacy internationally is devastated, Macedonian national interests, Macedonian distinctiveness and identity are being sold out, and Bujar Osmani is dealing with a new employment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of DUI’s favorite TV presenter, the collaborator of the municipalities led by DUI, the person without whom the state ombudsman Fehmi Stafa could not to function, the recipient of at least 12,000 euros in annual fees, Besmira Ejupi, the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski said at today’s press conference.

He pointed out that the budget is empty, the state is in a state of crisis, and the government is dealing with employing officials’ favorites!

He pointed out that Macedonian diplomacy is in a knockout, and the institutions serve to satisfy the appetites and frustrations of DUI-SDSM officials.

This is shameful and shows the true picture of the arbitrariness and devastation of Macedonian diplomacy. This requires answers, responsibility and of course the opening of investigations by all competent institutions. This must end!, Stoilkovski stressed.

