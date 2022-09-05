Members of the Association of Private Physicians have gone on a three-day strike over pay and working conditions. Through Wednesday, private primary care physicians working with the national Health Insurance Fund are seeing emergency cases only. They will not prescribe medications or give referrals for special care.

The main demands of the Association of Private Physicians, for which they are protesting for the 4th time this year, are an increase in the capitation point, i.e. more money from the state due to high inflation, and that patients should be referred to the doctor’s office, not to the primary care physicians.