The scandal with TV presenter Besmira Ejupi gets a new continuation. The public remembers this TV character after the scandalous attempt to be named consul general in New York, but also as a character who was paid 12 thousand euros as fees from several institutions, for which there is also an investigation. Now Besmira Ejupi is employed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Bujar Osmani, who just some time ago claimed that he did not know the person in question, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

Besmira Ejupi has recently been employed as an associate in the Department of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the procedure for issuing a “confidential” security certificate has begun. Kovacevski will probably continue to remain silent, as he did last time when she was scandalously named Consul General, because either no one asks him or he is not allowed to interfere. That is why Macedonian diplomacy is at this level. Bujar Osmani and DUI have been given free rein by Kovacevski and SDS to do what they want and how they want. This must end, said the opposition party.

