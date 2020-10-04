Bulgarian BIG5 news portal has published scandalous data about a luxury palace on the Greek coast on the Kassandra leg on the Halkidiki Peninsula, which according to the portal is owned by Zoran Zaev, where according to the locals contacted by the portal he is a frequent guest, and he had also many visitors from Macedonia, Kosovo, including Bulgarian politicians.

The news portal that published the pictures and information about Zaev’s palace in Halkidiki is the same one that published the recordings of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

The Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has changed his three-storey villa in Nea Moudania on the Halkidiki Peninsula in northern Greece, with a new luxury house just 100km from it. It is located in the closed complex “Agnanti villas” which has sea view.

Just as a reminder, in 2018 the Greek edition of “News in” reported on Zaev’s property in Halkidiki, citing several Macedonian media outlets. It was then announced to the public that Zaev owns a three-storey house and that he often visits Greece, where he had many guests from all over the world.

Among them were many politicians from Kosovo and Skopje, but also many businessmen who are close to Zaev. In 2018, the Macedonian “Press 24” news portal reported that Zaev owns property in Greece, where he spent every summer with a beautiful sea view from the three-storey house and the yard of 300 m2. Then the news portal wrote that the villa in Nea Moudania is located on the seafront and costs around 100,000 euros. At the same time, Greek brokers calculated that the real price is much higher than that paid by Zaev. They claimed that Zaev’s house was worth about 300,000 euros.

Today, for the first time, BIG5.BG publishes pictures of the new “house – shelter” of the Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. According to the locals, he stayed in just a month ago, during the month of August. They claim that in order not to raise a scandal over the name of the Macedonian Prime Minister, the house was taken from a company close to his brother – Vice Zaev.

Unlike the previous house in Nea Moudania, the current one is far bigger and more luxurious, and it is located on the seashore. Zaev’s villa is part of a small complex – “Agnanti villas” which has three more villas like the one of Zoran Zaev. His villa is the only one of the four villas with a large private pool, located in front of the villa and is the largest. The four villas are on the seashore but are hidden from prying eyes with a large property, in a way that they are completely invisible from the side of the road.

Zaev’s villa can be seen only from the shore, in case you know in advance which house you are looking for, because it is well covered with a dense forest. The new property, owned during the past two summers by Zaev, is located at the very end of the leg – Kassandra, which is the first of the three legs of the Halkidiki Peninsula. The house is located extremely close to the new hotel complex with its own marina – “Miraggio” and overlooks directly on the second leg – Sithonia.

According to the locals, Zaev adored this part of Greece and did not miss a summer without spending almost a whole month there. After the Macedonian media outlets discovered his property in Nea Moudania, Zaev and his relatives decided to find a new property, which would be hidden from prying eyes and officially have nothing to do with the Macedonian Prime Minister. Rumor has it that Macedonian, Kosovo and some Bulgarian politicians are frequent guests in the new palace of the Macedonian Prime Minister.