Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, the key defendant in the major Racket scandal, has been infected with coronavirus while in prison. Boki 13 is sentenced to nine years in prison, and is charged in a second trial, over using his connections to the ruling SDSM party to extort money from businessmen.

Jovanovski’s lawyer Saso Dukoski said that Boki 13 is already in poor health and that the infection will onl make it worse.