In his closing argument at the “Racket” trial, Bojan Jovanovski confirmed the speculations that he had frequent meetings at his home with the Minister of Health Venko Filipce in the company of businessman Orce Kamcev. As Boki claims, Kamcev was interested in taking over one of the largest state hospitals..

Kamcev was supposed to take over the “8 September” hospital. That is why I had such a hospital treatment, claims Jovanovski.