Government decisions to deal with coronavirus are not appropriate, the measures have been completely relaxed to push for elections, and the country is entering a second wave of pandemic, Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari said, Gostivar Press reports.
He says that the Commission on Infectious Diseases should be completely changed and offer professional staffers who will not be under pressure from politics.
Just because the situation is stable doesn’t mean it will stay that way. The government and the officials should first launch a campaign and educate people how to live with the virus. We have done nothing without raising awareness. If you ask me, I would recommend that the Commission on Infectious Diseases be completely changed. We have staffers who are professionals and who will not be under pressure from politics. And then start from the beginning so that we don’t have a third or fourth wave. Immediately after the Bajram holiday quarantine, the measures were completely relaxed and this is what we are experiencing, a second coronavirus wave. And all this is definitely done just to hold elections. We are the first in the world that before the end of the first wave, we are already entering the second wave, said Taravari.
