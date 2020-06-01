All analyses have shown that the virus’ spread is not uncontrolled. Today we discussed a possible enforcement of additional restrictive measures, but we agreed on seeing data over the next 2-3 days and then decide. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior should work more intensively on implementation of the measures already in force, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Monday.

Filipce clarified that the additional restrictive measures relate to lockdown in certain places with a higher number of cases.

One of the main problems we are facing is the poor cooperation with certain citizens, who reject testing or reporting to hospitals even when having symptoms, said Filipce and added that everyone should observe recommendations and provide complete and true information to the authorities.

On the new cases in Stip, he said they were related to the employees in the textile factories.

Five textile factories have been closed until next Monday, with nearly 600 employees set to be tested, said Filipce.

According to him, the curfew was cancelled based on the analysis and assessment of the new cases but also considering its duration.