Health Minister Venko Filipce told a news conference Monday that it’s still too early to reopen borders, adding that authorities are monitoring the situation and will base all future decisions on available data.

I think it’s still too early to reopen borders, as that will also pose a risk on neighboring countries. Travel increases chances for importing new cases from abroad. Therefore, we’ll analyze data before reaching a decision on the matter, Filipce said.

“This morning,” he added, “we concluded that it’s still too early to open discussion, but we have a whole week ahead of us.”

The Minister underlined that the decision to reopen borders can’t be rushed.